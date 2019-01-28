Brazen art theft from Russian gallery

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia art theft: Thief steals painting in front of gallery goers
A thief stole a painting from a busy gallery in Moscow.
The man walked out with a valuable painting as gallery visitors looked on. They assumed he was an employee.
Police later recovered the artwork and arrested a suspect.
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47034859/russia-art-theft-thief-steals-painting-in-front-of-gallery-goersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window