Laura Boldrini: I faced threats for being outspoken
The former speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Laura Boldrini has spoken about the sexist attacks she has been subjected to during her political career.
She told BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi she had spoken in support of women's rights, human rights and was anti-fascist.
She said "I am an independent figure, so it was very easy to take me as a target."
Watch the full interview on Tuesday 29 January 2019 on the BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
29 Jan 2019
