Nastya Rybka: Model in Trump-Russia row
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nastya Rybka: Model in Trump-Russia row

Nastya Rybka was interviewed by the FBI in a Thai jail after she made allegations about Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Now the Belarusian model blames the Americans for her time in prison.

  • 31 Jan 2019