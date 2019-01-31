Dutch fear 'no deal' will leave onions to rot
It's now just two months until the UK leaves the EU and the Netherlands' largest onion producer says she fears Brexit could leave her produce stuck in transit.

The current border-free frictionless trade zone means British supermarkets can order crates of onions from the Netherlands in the morning and sell them within 24 hours.

