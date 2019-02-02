Deaths raise concern over rugby safety
French rugby players' deaths raise concern over safety

Rugby’s Six Nations tournament kicked off in Paris on Friday night with the opening match between France and Wales.

The deaths of four players – two of them professionals – has cast a shadow over French rugby, and there are now growing calls for reforms to make the game safer.

