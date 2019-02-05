'It's every kid's dream to fly'
Indoor skydiving championships: 'It's every kid's dream to fly'

Athletes have been competing in the Wind Games indoor skydiving competition in Girona, Spain.

14-year-old Kaleigh Wittenburg won gold in the freestyle category. She described flying as "incredibly cool".

