Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indoor skydiving championships: 'It's every kid's dream to fly'
Athletes have been competing in the Wind Games indoor skydiving competition in Girona, Spain.
14-year-old Kaleigh Wittenburg won gold in the freestyle category. She described flying as "incredibly cool".
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47133158/indoor-skydiving-championships-it-s-every-kid-s-dream-to-flyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window