Paris fire: Survivor 'jumped across balconies' to escape
More than 50 people had to be rescued from a fatal fire in an apartment block in Paris on Monday.
Claire spoke about her escape from the fire, which was one of the most deadly in the French capital in years.
Investigators believe the fire may have been started deliberately.
05 Feb 2019
