‘Compromise better than a no-deal Brexit’

The Irish government should avoid a no-deal Brexit at all costs, the former taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Bertie Ahern has said.

A no deal would not be in anyone's interests and would cause immense economic difficulties in the island of Ireland, he explained.

Mr Ahern said he was sure that when Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Theresa May meet, they would be looking to find a compromise, but any compromise cannot be allowed to unravel the withdrawal agreement, because it is already full of them, he added.

