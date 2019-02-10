Media player
Protesters against Spain's socialist government gather in Madrid
Central Madrid was filled with Spanish flags as people protested against government plans to call talks with Catalan separatists.
The protest was called by the centre-right Popular Party and Cuidadanos against the socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
10 Feb 2019
