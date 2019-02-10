Anti-Sanchez protesters gather in Madrid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protesters against Spain's socialist government gather in Madrid

Central Madrid was filled with Spanish flags as people protested against government plans to call talks with Catalan separatists.

The protest was called by the centre-right Popular Party and Cuidadanos against the socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

  • 10 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Catalonia: Defending the republic