Trafficked into prostitution with black magic

How sex traffickers use black magic to force migrants into prostitution
During the height of the migrant crisis in 2016, over 11,000 Nigerian women made the journey to Italy in the hope of making a better life.
It’s estimated that 80% were trafficked and forced into prostitution.
Before they left home many were made to undergo a juju, or black magic, ceremony in which they swore – on pain of death - they would pay back their traffickers.
The strain of believing they were living under a spell has added to their mental health problems.
One women, Magdalen, shared her story with the BBC.
Reporter: Naomi Grimley, filming and editing: Olivia Lace-Evans, producer: Imogen Anderson
-
12 Feb 2019