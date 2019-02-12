Trafficked into prostitution with black magic

Video

During the height of the migrant crisis in 2016, over 11,000 Nigerian women made the journey to Italy in the hope of making a better life.

It’s estimated that 80% were trafficked and forced into prostitution.

Before they left home many were made to undergo a juju, or black magic, ceremony in which they swore – on pain of death - they would pay back their traffickers.

The strain of believing they were living under a spell has added to their mental health problems.

One women, Magdalen, shared her story with the BBC.

Reporter: Naomi Grimley, filming and editing: Olivia Lace-Evans, producer: Imogen Anderson