Mothers' fury: The cost of challenging Putin

Women in Russia have taken to the streets in support of the political activist and single mother Anastasia Shevchenko, whose daughter died in January while she was under house arrest.

She is the first person to face criminal prosecution under a law on 'undesirable' foreign organisations, and faces up to six years in prison if found guilty.

Ms Shevchenko says the Open Russia movement that she belongs to has no link with the group Open Russia UK, which was banned in Russia in 2017 and classed as 'undesirable'.

Video by Sarah Rainsford and Elizaveta Vereykina