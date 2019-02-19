The French château you part own for €50

Video

A 13th Century French castle that has lain in ruins since a fire in the 1930s is set to get a new lease of life.

A crowdfunding exercise enabled 28,000 people to buy the Château de la Mothe Chandeniers in the Loire region for just €50 ($56, £44) each.

The Travel Show's Christa Larwood went to visit the château, which will open to the public next year, to learn about some of the restoration plans.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.