Greta Thunberg: The Swedish teen inspiring climate strikes
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to the BBC in September about her climate strike outside the Swedish parliament.
Since then, she's become a global phenomenon, speaking at the UN and Davos.
Her climate strike has inspired thousands of other young people across the world to carry out similar protests.
14 Feb 2019
