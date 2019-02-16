Video

Thirty years after Soviet troops pulled out of Afghanistan, the BBC went to meet the mother of a soldier killed in the disastrous war.

Raisa Alexandrov has turned the family home, in the remote village of Izobilnoye in southern Russia, into a museum in memory of her son.

Correspondent: Steve Rosenberg; Camera/edit: Matt Goddard; Producer: Will Vernon; Assistant Producer: Elizaveta Vereykina