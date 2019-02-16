'I was bullied by France's secret boys’ club'
Ligue du LOL: Secret boys’ club cyber-bullying shakes French media

French media organisations are in turmoil over allegations senior journalists and executives belonged to a secret group that harassed women online.

Several journalists have been suspended pending internal investigations into the Ligue du LOL.

Video by Laurene Casseville and Clea Caulcutt.

  • 16 Feb 2019
