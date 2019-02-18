'Yellow-vests' pelt police van with stones

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France 'yellow-vest' protesters pelt Lyon police van with stones
Anti-government 'yellow-vest' protesters threw stones at a police van in Lyon, France, footage filmed by a riot officer shows.
The French Interior Ministry says the violence was "one-sided".
The country's 'yellow-vest' protests began in mid-November over fuel taxes.
But they have since broadened into a revolt against President Macron, and a political class seen as out of touch with common people.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47280152/france-yellow-vest-protesters-pelt-lyon-police-van-with-stonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window