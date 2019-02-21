First Vatican summit on child sex abuse
Catholic bishops are meeting to discuss the Roman Catholic church's response to the sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy for the first time.

The Vatican says it wants four days of reflection and discussion with survivors and it is likely to be a defining moment for Pope Francis.

The BBC spoke to Brigitte, who is a survivor of child sex abuse, and to David Gibson, from Fordham University's Centre of Religion.

