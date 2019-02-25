Media player
Gladiator school: 'I love to hit people'
Just a mile from the Colosseum in Rome, the world’s first modern gladiator school offers training to give you the mental and physical skills necessary for mock life-or-death combat.
In a reproduction of the castrum - a Roman military defence camp - students can learn everything from proper shield-wielding to bodily stances, supplemented with lectures on the history of gladiators and their place in ancient society.
Gladiatrix and trainer, Flamma told BBC News why hand-to-hand combat in an arena is a feeling money can’t buy.
Video journalist: Angelica Jopson
25 Feb 2019
