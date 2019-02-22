Media player
Irish publish legislation to manage no-deal Brexit
The Irish government has published details of its legislation to manage a no-deal Brexit.
It aims to ensure a smooth transition in the country in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
Simon Coveney, the deputy prime minister, says he hopes the legislation is never used and “will stay on the shelf”.
22 Feb 2019
