Irish publish legislation to manage no-deal Brexit
The Irish government has published details of its legislation to manage a no-deal Brexit.

It aims to ensure a smooth transition in the country in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Simon Coveney, the deputy prime minister, says he hopes the legislation is never used and “will stay on the shelf”.

  • 22 Feb 2019