Pope: Abusive priests 'tools of Satan'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vatican abuse summit: Abusive priests 'tools of Satan' - Pope

Pope Francis closed a Church summit on paedophilia by saying that "no explanation suffices" for cases of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

He said that the Church should be protecting children from "ravenous wolves" and would be "decisively confronting" abuse.

  • 24 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Catholic Church's credibility 'shot to pieces'