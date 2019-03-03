Anti-Semitism protest at desecrated cemetery

Video

Hundreds of people in France protested against anti-Semitism at a Jewish cemetery that was desecrated in Alsace last month.

The remembrance gathering in Quatzenheim comes a day after a memorial for an old synagogue in nearby Strasbourg was vandalised.

Between 2017 and 2018, there has seen a 74% rise in anti-Semitic attacks in France, which is home to Europe's largest Jewish community.