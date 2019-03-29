Ukraine's elections: five things to know

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine's presidential elections: five things to know
Ukraine's seventh presidential elections will take place on Sunday 31 March.
Among the candidates are current president Petro Poroshenko, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and popular comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Here are five fun facts about the election.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47441345/ukraine-s-presidential-elections-five-things-to-knowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window