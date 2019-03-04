Living next to Hungary's border fence

Video

In the summer of 2015, thousands of migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and Iraq crossed into Hungary from Serbia seeking the safety and prosperity of Europe.

An impenetrable border barrier of barbed wire and electric fences now divides Hungary with Serbia stretching for 170Km (106 miles). It was constructed to stop the migrant flow.

Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur went to visit the divide and meet a big supporter of it. Lazlo Toroczkai, an extreme Hungarian nationalist, is Mayor of Asotthalom, a village on the border.

Mr Toroczhai tells Hardalk: "This is not a good situation but we could not do anything else. We had to protect our country."

