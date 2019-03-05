Customs protest causes Calais lorry jams

Video

Traffic jams of lorries have built up around the French port of Calais, as customs agents work-to-rule demanding more pay and resources ahead of Brexit.

The A16 motorway near Calais was snarled up close to the ferry port as well as the Channel Tunnel exit on Tuesday, the second day of the protest.

Union officials said they were carrying out tighter checks, and the action was aimed at "showing what will happen with Brexit", when the UK leaves the European Union.

But the head of French customs insisted that France would be ready for Brexit on 29 March, and that such queues would not form.