Taking part in Estonia’s sauna marathon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taking part in Estonia’s sauna marathon

Several hundred people took part in the European Sauna Marathon, held in the ski resort of Otepaa in southern Estonia last month.

Each team of four people had to visit a list of local saunas as quickly as possible, spending a minimum of three minutes in each of them.

Teams were also awarded time bonuses for visiting ice holes and hot tubs.

The BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood reports.

  • 21 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Frozen beats: The ice music festival