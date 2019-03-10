The women singing to drown out explosions

Video

Despite the ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine, the front line there remains an active combat zone.

The conflict has forced thousands to flee, and those who stayed have had to learn how to survive.

People there have to deal not only with shooting and explosions but also with loneliness and depression.

But it’s not all that grim, there are inspiring cases of people coping with these problems.

The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov reports.