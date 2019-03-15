Media player
Ice diving: ‘An otherworldly experience’
In the ski resort of Tigne in the French Alps you can try ice diving, exploring the water below the frozen surface.
The activity normally requires a dry suit, mask and regulator. An instructor accompanies the diver and a support crew remains on the surface.
The BBC Travel Show’s Lucy Hedges visits the ski village of Tignes Le Lac to find out more.
15 Mar 2019
