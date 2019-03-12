Varadkar says Brexit has been 'dark cloud over us'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Varadkar says Brexit has been 'dark cloud over us'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Brexit has been a "dark cloud" over the Republic of Ireland for many months, and that a positive vote in the Commons could "remove that cloud".

The Irish prime minister was speaking after the British government said it had secured "legally-binding" changes to the Brexit withdrawal deal.

  • 12 Mar 2019