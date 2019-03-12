Media player
Varadkar says Brexit has been 'dark cloud over us'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Brexit has been a "dark cloud" over the Republic of Ireland for many months, and that a positive vote in the Commons could "remove that cloud".
The Irish prime minister was speaking after the British government said it had secured "legally-binding" changes to the Brexit withdrawal deal.
12 Mar 2019
