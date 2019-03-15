Baby polar bear debuts at Berlin zoo

Media player
Baby polar bear takes first steps at Berlin zoo
The unnamed baby polar bear was born on 1 December and took her first steps with mother Tonja at Berlin zoo on Friday.
15 Mar 2019
