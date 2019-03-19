The 'clone' candidate for president
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'clone' candidate for president?

Two of the candidates in next month's Ukrainian presidential election have the same surname and initials.

The widespread suspicion is that Yuriy V Tymoshenko is what's known as a clone candidate, planted maliciously to steal votes from confused people who really want to vote for the former prime minister, Yulia V Tymoshenko.

Jonah Fisher reports from Kiev.

  • 19 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The comedian who could be president