'I heard people yell shooting, shooting.'
Eyewitnesses have spoken after a shooting on a tram in Utrecht.

One witness told local media how he started running in the opposite direction of the shooting while another described the scene.

The attack left three people dead and five injured.

  • 18 Mar 2019
