Skiers surprised in off-piste avalanche
Skiers swallowed by off-piste avalanche

A group of skiers were caught by surprise after being trapped in an off-piste avalanche in the Austrian Alps.

A ridge of snow near the village of St Anton am Arlberg they were skiing on collapsed.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident, but the skiers did have to be rescued.

  • 19 Mar 2019
