'The bottom dropped out of my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit and calling another country home

The continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit means the rights of UK citizens living in EU countries are still to be guaranteed.

Instead of waiting to see what's in store, an increasing number of British people abroad are applying for citizenship in the European country where they live and work.

Germany was the place that welcomed most new citizens from the UK in the year following the referendum.

BBC Scotland's The Nine met some of them in Berlin.

Video journalist: Fabian Chaundy

  • 20 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Will Brexit happen on time?