Survivor 'happy' with Karadzic sentence
Survivor 'happy' with Radovan Karadzic life sentence

A UN tribunal has raised the sentence of ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic to life in prison after he appealed against his original conviction for genocide.

  • 20 Mar 2019
