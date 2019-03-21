Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why are the children being punished?'
It’s thought up to 4,000 Russian men travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight for so-called Islamic State.
Now the caliphate has collapsed, and many of those militants have been killed, Russian officials are facing appeals from hundreds of families to bring back IS wives and children.
Initial moves to return some of the women stalled after the FSB security service declared them a threat. But dozens of children have already been brought home.
Our correspondent, Sarah Rainsford, went to the southern Russian republic of Dagestan to meet some of them.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window