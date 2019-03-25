Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The biggest EU story since the fall of the Berlin wall'
Brexit continues to dominate the European headlines.
For the foreign correspondents covering the EU in Brussels it has almost become the only story they have time to cover.
Two of them tell us what’s it’s been like.
Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47673337/the-biggest-eu-story-since-the-fall-of-the-berlin-wallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window