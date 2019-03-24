'We were told mayday mayday!'

Media player
British passenger on his rescue from stricken cruise ship
An operation to rescue 1,300 people from a cruise ship in trouble off the coast of Norway is continuing in rough seas. The Viking Sky sent out a distress call after suffering engine failure. Derek Browne and his wife Esther, who are from Hampshire, were on board the cruise ship and have been rescued by helicopter.
24 Mar 2019
