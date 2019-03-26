Helicopters combat shopping centre fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopters help combat Baku shopping centre fire
Firefighters have used two helicopters to put out a fire in a shopping mall in Azerbaijan.
They were called to the Diglas Trade Center in the capital Baku.
Ten people were treated for smoke inhalation after being evacuated from the building.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
