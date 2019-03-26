Helicopters combat shopping centre fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Helicopters help combat Baku shopping centre fire

Firefighters have used two helicopters to put out a fire in a shopping mall in Azerbaijan.

They were called to the Diglas Trade Center in the capital Baku.

Ten people were treated for smoke inhalation after being evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

  • 26 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Huge fire in Paris apartment building