Ukraine's monster ballot paper

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Ukrainian presidential election's monster ballot paper
Polls have opened in Ukraine as voters go to elect the country's next president.
If no candidate gets more than 50% on Sunday, the top two will fight it out in a second round on 21 April.
There are 39 candidates on the ballot paper, and it's claimed that if all the - unusually long - printed ballots were laid end-to-end, they'd reach from Ukraine to Uruguay.
BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher visited a polling station in Kiev to take a closer look.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47765983/the-ukrainian-presidential-election-s-monster-ballot-paperRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window