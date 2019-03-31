Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zelenskiy: 'I'm very happy, but this is not the final action'
A comedian with no political experience has won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections, according to exit polls.
They say Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who played the president on TV - received 30.4% of the vote, with current leader Petro Poroshenko second on 17.8%.
The two - who have expressed largely pro-EU opinions - are set to take part in a run-off election next month.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47768405/zelenskiy-i-m-very-happy-but-this-is-not-the-final-actionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window