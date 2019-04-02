Media player
Extension to Brexit 'must have clear plan'
Leo Varadkar has emphasised that the EU should be open to any "credible proposals" the UK put forward.
The Taoiseach said: "There is still time for the prime minister to come to the European Council with proposals".
Mr Varadkar also said the Irish government was planning for a no-deal Brexit on 12 April but that if the UK 'changes its red lines' they could make changes to the future relationship.
02 Apr 2019
