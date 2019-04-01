Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Erdogan addresses his supporters
The AKP party of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lost control of the capital Ankara in local elections.
The opposition CHP party is also ahead in Istanbul, according to the Turkish electoral commission.
Mr Erdogan told supporters, "We will appeal wherever needed."
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47773014/turkish-president-erdogan-speech-to-his-supportersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window