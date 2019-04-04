‘May must have Brexit plan’

Video

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has expended her “trust capital” with European leaders, a member of the European Parliament’s Brexit steering group has told the BBC’s Hardtalk programme.

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts said: “An endless extension of a limbo period is not good for the UK, it is not good for the European Union.”

There was no point in an extension unless the prime minister could come back with a workable plan for the EU, he added.

