BBC confronts Frohnmeier with document
Video

In 2017, BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse met Markus Frohnmeier in Stuttgart. He showed him a document which appeared to be written on behalf of Frohnmeier’s campaign for election to the Bundestag, asking for support from Russia.

Frohnmeier denied ever having seen it and said it was "fake".

  • 05 Apr 2019