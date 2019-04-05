'Brexit has been a strain on all of us'
The CDU leader in Germany, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has been speaking to the BBC's Katya Adler about the Brexit deadlock in the UK, and her hopes for the future.

  • 05 Apr 2019
