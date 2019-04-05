Ukrainian candidates take drug tests

Ukrainian candidates take a drugs test
Both Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy - a famous comedian - took drug and alcohol tests ahead of a televised debate.

This marks a new stage in a saga over political debates between the two men, who are competing to be Ukraine's next president.

