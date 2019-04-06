Brexit delay veto 'extremely unlikely'

Video

It is unlikely an EU 27 country will veto a UK request for a delay to Brexit, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.

Leo Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that, while it was "always a possibility", it was highly unlikely that a veto would be used.

The Irish prime minister said any country that vetoed the UK's extension request could "find themselves on the other end of that veto power in the future".

The UK is set to leave the EU on 12 April but a deal has not been approved by Westminster.

Any extension to the UK's departure would have to be unanimously approved by EU leaders.