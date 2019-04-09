Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Slovakia's Caputova says populism not the answer
Slovak president-elect Zuzana Caputova says not using fear or threats is "far more effective" in building international relations than populism.
She was speaking to the BBC in her first broadcast interview since winning last month's presidential vote.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-47874472/caputova-constructive-tone-more-effective-than-populismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window