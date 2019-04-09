Slovakia's Caputova says populism not the answer
Slovak president-elect Zuzana Caputova says not using fear or threats is "far more effective" in building international relations than populism.

She was speaking to the BBC in her first broadcast interview since winning last month's presidential vote.

