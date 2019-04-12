Media player
Ebony tree planting in Cameroon to save the world's stock
Ebony is a finely-textured type of wood with a very smooth finish when polished.
Carved pieces have been found in Ancient Egyptian tombs.
Modern uses are largely restricted to small items, such as crucifixes and musical instrument parts.
But the world has already used up half its stock of ebony and one guitar company is trying to reverse the trend - by planting thousands of new trees in Cameroon.
