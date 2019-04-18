Media player
Europe's first underwater restaurant
Situated five metres below the surface of the North Atlantic in Lindesnes, Norway, restaurant Under provides diners with a panoramic view of the ocean floor.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
18 Apr 2019
